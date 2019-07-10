Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 27.67 N/A -0.33 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.54 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuralstem Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a beta of 2.61 and its 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 65.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.