Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 1.58 N/A -0.33 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.37 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.61 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neuralstem Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average price target and a 36.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bullish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.