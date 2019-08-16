Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 236.03 N/A -7.08 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 134.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.