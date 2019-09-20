Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Contrasting side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 227.85 N/A -7.08 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuralstem Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.94 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 0.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.