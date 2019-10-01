Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Contrasting side by side

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 98,942,340.50% -118.2% -78.4% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 161,524,631.43% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 66.1%. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.