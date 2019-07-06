Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparison side by side

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.61 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand, has 2.47 beta which makes it 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Neuralstem Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 188.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.