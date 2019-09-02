Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Upped Its Position in Mks Instruments (MKSI) as Market Value Declined; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shareholder Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $6.49 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 85,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 256,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 170,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 305,001 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 94,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 604,253 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.09 million, up from 510,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 399,626 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest

