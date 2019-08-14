Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Position; Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Covered By 10 Bulls

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) stake by 26.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 143,201 shares with $19.87M value, down from 195,826 last quarter. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. now has $10.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 145,380 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained the shares of LULU in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Canaccord Genuity. See Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc has 3,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0.07% or 1.06M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 4,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Northern Trust Corp reported 778,125 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc holds 0.09% or 65,192 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 133,296 shares. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,257 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,226 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 552,531 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). North Star Mgmt invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 830,311 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $22.78 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 45.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cap Intl Inc Ca has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Carnegie Asset Management has 18,558 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 1.55M shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% or 5,080 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg reported 118,727 shares stake. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Communications accumulated 0.22% or 7,656 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 0.58% or 100,400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 288 shares. 365,748 were reported by Guardian Trust. Brinker Cap has 7,810 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1.26 million shares. 3,000 are held by New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 44.75 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) stake by 212,745 shares to 633,790 valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) stake by 55,500 shares and now owns 410,140 shares. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was raised too.

