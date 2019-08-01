Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) as Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79M, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.35% or $19.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 2.04M shares traded or 500.94% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares to 695,303 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 452,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,231 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Grand Canyon Education Inc. Reports Earnings, but There’s a Bigger Story Brewing – The Motley Fool” on February 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adtalem to Buy OnCourse Learning’s Financial Services Unit – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pore Through Grand Canyon Education’s Earnings and Promising Results Emerge – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 28.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Parkside Bancorp stated it has 1,115 shares. Stephens Gp Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 182,853 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 7,471 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 242,669 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 5,919 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,027 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 4.09% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Utah Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 125 shares. Lyon Street Ltd reported 3.87% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 15,000 are owned by Rbf Ltd Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 464,375 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 766 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc holds 0.35% or 53,247 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 52,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Shelter Mutual Ins Comm has invested 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schaller Investment Gru stated it has 5,009 shares. Bahamas-based Holowesko Ptnrs Ltd has invested 12.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 398,259 shares. Ruffer Llp reported 3.51M shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 79,134 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Westpac holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 498,333 shares. 2,867 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading. 6,876 are held by Gm Advisory Gru. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc owns 17.02 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 49,508 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.