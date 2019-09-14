Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Fabrinet (FN) Stake by $7.96 Million; Market Value Declined; As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Value Rose, Bristol John W & Company Has Lowered by $750,841 Its Holding

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 162,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 472,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46 million, down from 634,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 311,126 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 8,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 770,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.39 million, down from 779,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz Receives EC Approval for Use of Zessly in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 30/05/2018 – Novartis: FDA Expedites Review of Promacta for First-Line Severe Aplastic Anemia; 16/05/2018 – Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $26.53M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4,650 shares to 459,744 shares, valued at $32.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.08% or 14,362 shares. 97,604 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. 32,145 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited owns 57,432 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 39,044 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 294,668 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 1,900 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd reported 133,141 shares. Wasatch holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 956,963 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 15,207 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 269,939 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 12,615 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 15,000 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc reported 472,254 shares.