Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by $2.78 Million; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Price Rose, Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (BLDR) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 173,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 412,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 757,663 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 46,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, down from 501,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 184,283 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Rev $279M; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453)

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 14.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.15M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares to 330,480 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $55.50M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.