Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Standard Motor Products (SMP) Has Increased by $2.72 Million; Clark Estates Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.40 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 42,684 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 12.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,774 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0% or 80,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 9,415 shares. Kennedy invested in 0.03% or 26,650 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 15,885 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 7,194 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Citadel Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,022 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt invested in 15,209 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.07% or 22,174 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 6,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 59 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 50,245 shares or 6.42% of its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc holds 2.64% or 377,801 shares. Wealthcare Management Lc reported 552 shares. 42,396 are owned by Hendershot Inc. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill Management, California-based fund reported 78,215 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mai Cap Mgmt has 283,109 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 2.63% or 498.90M shares in its portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust has 74,488 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 51,257 shares. Godshalk Welsh holds 4.49% or 39,610 shares in its portfolio. 744,695 were accumulated by Bridgeway. Hilton Capital Management Limited owns 14,219 shares.