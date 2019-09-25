Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Upped by $2.67 Million; Bessemer Securities Lowered Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 70,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.25 million, up from 940,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 51,609 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 80.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $634,000, down from 13,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $223.69. About 432,520 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 403,275 shares to 241,725 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 51,554 shares. Pnc Grp accumulated 18,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 134,415 shares. Putnam Investments Lc holds 6,600 shares. Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 5,621 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Lc has invested 0.77% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,500 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 534 shares. 224,773 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. 4.75 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 104,697 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.67% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 876,138 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.48% or 12,299 shares. 1,723 were accumulated by Amarillo Natl Bank. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 8,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. White Pine Llc reported 1,240 shares stake. Drexel Morgan Com holds 0.27% or 1,433 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 154,512 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,612 shares. Orrstown Financial Services reported 4,893 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.76% or 379,263 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc reported 2.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis R M owns 65,869 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated holds 2.05% or 22,085 shares. First Personal Serv accumulated 5,224 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

