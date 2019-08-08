Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Neenah (NP) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Thiel Macro Position in Lennar (LEN) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 12.03% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 244,086 shares traded or 196.44% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500.

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 6.17M shares traded or 99.87% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 579,978 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 25,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,680 are owned by Smithfield Tru Commerce. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp owns 56,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,792 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.06% or 4.05M shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 665,056 shares. 1.21 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ejf Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,500 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 30.64M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Caxton Assoc LP reported 220,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% or 8,141 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $435.42 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares to 321,268 shares, valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated reported 141 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 9,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Advisory Networks stated it has 549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 116 are held by Orrstown Financial Incorporated. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 3 shares stake. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.86% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). James Invest Research Inc reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,439 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,448 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10,514 shares. International Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 12,624 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc has 2,750 shares.