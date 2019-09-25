Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Position in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Has Upped by $2.29 Million; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Share Price Declined While Pier Capital Increased Its Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 95,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.41M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 150,789 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 38,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 148,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, up from 110,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 131,559 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold EBS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bancshares has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Blackrock holds 6.89 million shares. Everence Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Pier Limited Liability Company reported 1.11% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc owns 147,313 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling has 285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.01% or 9,700 shares. New York-based Amer Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). M&T Fincl Bank reported 22,869 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 66,100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 165,748 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 22,418 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 79,159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opiant Pharmaceuticals: A Hidden Gem With Upcoming Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year HHS Contract Valued at Approximately $535 Million to Deliver Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) in Support of Smallpox Preparedness – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 63,098 shares to 142,122 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 43,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,858 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 81,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 63,002 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 13,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Pl Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 171,364 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has 19,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 215,128 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 12,703 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.07% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 33,571 shares stake. Moreover, Fj Mgmt Llc has 0.11% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 46,000 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 67,827 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 5.27 million shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hereâ€™s how much First Financialâ€™s CEO made in his first year – Cincinnati Business Courier” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Bank Completes Acquisition of Bannockburn Global Forex, LLC – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp’s (FFBC) CEO Archie Brown on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial invests $3M in economic development, minority businesses – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,181 activity. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199. Ach J Wickliffe bought $3,124 worth of stock or 129 shares. olszewski richard e bought $8,743 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. On Monday, July 1 the insider PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249. 258 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,249 were bought by Booth Cynthia O. $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by Rahe Maribeth S.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 403,275 shares to 241,725 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 87,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,778 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).