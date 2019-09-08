Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Its Stake

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 426,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 7.49 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55M, up from 7.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.82M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 124,100 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares to 695,303 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 28,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 26.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $12.48M for 15.71 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.