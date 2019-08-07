Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Truenorth Has Trimmed Stake in Harris Del (HRS) by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 556,681 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.41 million, down from 567,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 72,732 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 97.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 9,947 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 207 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 10,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 250.02% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 24/04/2018 – Trump plans to nominate Admiral Harry Harris as ambassador to South Korea ahead of North Korea summit: NBC News, citing; 22/03/2018 – Buzzfeed Canada: Sources: Kamala Harris Expected To Endorse Ben Jealous In The Race For Maryland Governor; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq. Announce Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit by Former Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.50; 07/05/2018 – lnseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 21/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Selected for Command and Control Integration Program by Asian Nation; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corp. Awarded $141 Million Contract to Modernize India’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Demand Answers on the EPA’s Move to Gut Vehicle Emissions Standards; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 58,823 shares to 176,014 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 272,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares to 330,480 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 452,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).