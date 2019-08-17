Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc Decreased Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Stake By $14.72 Million; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Sentiment Is 1.73

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) stake by 40.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 222,985 shares as Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 333,696 shares with $22.07M value, down from 556,681 last quarter. Exlservice Holdings Inc. now has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 119,678 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 239 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 138 sold and decreased stakes in Veeva Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 108.97 million shares, up from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Veeva Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 105 Increased: 147 New Position: 92.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 298,793 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Commerce Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 7,510 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.95M shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 5,393 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 980,836 were reported by Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. 2.32M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Co, a Us-based fund reported 106,450 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 5,898 shares. 1.71 million were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 37,849 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 50.79 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc is a California-based institutional investor with more than $475.08 million AUM in July, 2014. Taken from Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel latest Adv, the fund reported to have 8 full and part-time employees. Among which 5 performing investment advisory and research functions. The institutional investor had between 26-100 clients.

Among 3 analysts covering Exlservice Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exlservice Holdings has $71 highest and $62 lowest target. $67.67’s average target is 0.40% above currents $67.4 stock price. Exlservice Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.61 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 97.18 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc holds 5.75% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. for 245,077 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 80,100 shares or 5.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 4.15 million shares. The Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Ithaka Group Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 185,322 shares.

