Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Maximus (MMS); Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $1.73 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 514,101 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 78,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,693 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.56 million, up from 365,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 566,911 shares traded or 104.87% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 6,050 shares to 73,600 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,650 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh owns 200,788 shares. 241,849 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 10,000 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn holds 1.96% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 873,465 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 102,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.06% or 17,100 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.09% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Bamco reported 742,005 shares stake. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.08% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Verus Fin Partners owns 7,202 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,875 shares. Leuthold Gru Incorporated Limited Company invested 0.64% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 33,926 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $534,430 activity. Shares for $64,140 were sold by BELIVEAU RUSSELL A on Wednesday, January 2.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.