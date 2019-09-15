Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE); Olin (OLN) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.85M shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 507,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.30M, up from 451,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 3,415 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 67,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,030 shares, and cut its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 179 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 12,281 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks reported 19,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street reported 200,197 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 7,328 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.73% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 4,446 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.43% stake. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma holds 0.59% or 146,810 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,623 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested in 0.71% or 49,908 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com holds 30,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 195,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 148,704 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,264 shares. Citigroup owns 138,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 40,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 1.35% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Viking Fund Management Ltd Company holds 70,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameriprise holds 480,518 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 6,062 shares stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 2,053 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 111,886 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 98,982 shares. Hartford Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 6,570 shares.