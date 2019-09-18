Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Position by $2.82 Million; Share Value Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 100,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.55M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.71. About 271,287 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07 million shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 18,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.56% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 19 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,213 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 413 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 129,800 shares. Mackenzie Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,207 shares. 11,144 were reported by Lpl Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 95,426 shares. Moreover, Athena Advsrs Lc has 0.36% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,565 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.02% or 60,383 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 67,265 shares to 189,030 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14,971 shares to 43,656 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).