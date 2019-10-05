Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Holds Position in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN); Beach Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Delta Airlines (DAL) as Stock Price Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 9,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 219,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27M, up from 210,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 51,039 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 13,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity. $425,100 worth of stock was bought by WELCH M SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 493,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,065 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 34,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 36 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 5,098 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 51,530 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 12,106 shares. 6,248 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Gp. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,425 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% or 5,142 shares. Vanguard Group reported 1.19M shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,453 shares. Whittier Trust holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,548 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $61.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 65,130 shares to 207,290 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.