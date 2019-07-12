Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Standard Motor Products (SMP); Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Dearborn Partners Trimmed Position by $436,832

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 10,000 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP)

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 40.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 876,340 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold SMP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.19 million shares or 2.49% less from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,596 are held by Us Comml Bank De. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 23,464 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors has 0.28% invested in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). State Street Corp invested 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP). Ftb holds 634 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 81 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,062 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.13% or 46,696 shares. American International Grp holds 0% in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) or 15,923 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 211,210 shares. 3,446 were reported by Pnc Group. Tributary Ltd Liability Company holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) for 368,583 shares. 1,435 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 15,885 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,626 shares to 125,596 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,172 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.53 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.