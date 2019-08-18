Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Osi Systems (OSIS); Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Its Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Position by $565,944

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 321,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14 million, up from 304,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.07. About 535,427 shares traded or 213.93% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) by 77.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 47,162 shares as the company's stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 107,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 60,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2.71 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares to 211,151 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,669 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 480 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 1.07 million shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 27,953 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited holds 0.1% or 19,900 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 4,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 1,376 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc holds 27 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 2,891 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 50,598 shares. 402,100 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 6,705 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Ballard (BLDP) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.8% – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why OSI Systems Stock Gained 54% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool" published on July 09, 2019

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,644 shares to 15,631 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 7,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,481 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A).