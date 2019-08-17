Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Mks Instruments (MKSI); Calamos Advisors Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $28.75 Million; Share Value Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 684,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.55M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 85,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 256,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85M, up from 170,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 352,409 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 374,527 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $60.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 7,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,641 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 1.47 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. International Sarl holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,300 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Commerce Inc Ma accumulated 20,034 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.47% or 244,810 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 330 shares. Northpointe Capital Lc holds 195,397 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc holds 70,049 shares. Savant Cap Lc reported 58,232 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated stated it has 136,946 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Cypress Lc (Wy) invested in 2,135 shares or 0.12% of the stock. James Invest has 1.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 532,223 shares. Chemical Bancorporation reported 222,389 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.6% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset reported 0% stake. Mesirow Inv Mgmt has invested 1.04% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 8,743 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 84,484 shares. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 8,530 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 1.94M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 12,773 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 299,881 shares. Clark Estates Ny owns 0.61% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 42,300 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Co owns 5,977 shares. Moreover, Cap Int has 0.09% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 2.19 million shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 4,393 shares.