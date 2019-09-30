Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Holding in Mks Instruments (MKSI) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; As Forward Air (FWRD) Stock Value Rose, Cortina Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 16,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 92,876 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 76,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 83,737 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.95. About 566,383 shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Inc reported 81 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 43,866 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 82,225 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 153,637 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 20,491 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 502,968 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ameritas has invested 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Highbridge Capital Management Lc accumulated 40,000 shares. 7,639 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Burney Co holds 45,931 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17,600 shares to 651,390 shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 70,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc..

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85 million for 26.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKS Instruments Diversifies Its Revenue With Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MKS Instruments: Low Share Price Multiple And High Revenue Growth Make Up The Secret Growth Recipe – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is MKSI Worth It? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Is Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 116,207 shares to 108,203 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,417 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

