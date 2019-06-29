Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding by $15.85 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Spindletop Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.29 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 91.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 452,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 947,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19M, up from 494,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 415,800 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 5.21M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,265 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Renaissance Gp Llc owns 9,914 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Thb Asset Management owns 27,326 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 39,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ashford Management holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 836,898 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Public Sector Pension Board reported 94,664 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 11 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 373,483 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 0.01% or 1,665 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Company has 1.13% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.00M shares. Arrowstreet Lp has 35,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 149,605 shares. Fiera Corporation owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,999 shares. Arga Inv Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 84,425 shares. Philadelphia holds 163,605 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regions Fincl holds 31,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America owns 2,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 9,125 were reported by Ami Inc. Webster Savings Bank N A stated it has 5,180 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.92% or 104,037 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 234,304 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 336,551 shares.

