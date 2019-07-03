Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake; Avista (AVA) Shorts Lowered By 0.68%

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) had a decrease of 0.68% in short interest. AVA’s SI was 2.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.68% from 2.69M shares previously. With 870,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)’s short sellers to cover AVA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 104,207 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING UP TO $85M OF EQUITY IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE INCLUDES PROVISIONS RELATED TO FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY AND ITS CUSTOMERS, CONSERVATION, ENVIRONMENT; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Filed All-Parties, All-Issues Settlement Agreement in Merger Proceeding; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Rev $409.4M; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 04/04/2018 – Hydro One, Avista and City and Borough of Juneau reach a settlement in Alaska Merger Case; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q EPS 83c; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING 2H OF 2018

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 451,310 shares with $26.79M value, down from 463,670 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc. now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 42,067 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Pruitt William D, worth $120,570.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 53,345 shares to 310,823 valued at $36.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 107,600 shares and now owns 863,028 shares. Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Woodstock Corp invested 0.53% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Driehaus Ltd Com accumulated 90,064 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 138,163 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% or 5,339 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 7,583 were reported by Renaissance Grp Limited. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,008 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,753 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 18,547 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Svcs Lc reported 35,076 shares. 603 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Roth Capital maintained NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) rating on Friday, March 8. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 14.94 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was reinitiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Underweight”.