Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Holding; Hormel Foods (HRL) Sentiment Is 1.1

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 203 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 185 cut down and sold positions in Hormel Foods Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 227.83 million shares, down from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hormel Foods Corp in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 5 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 148 Increased: 160 New Position: 43.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) stake by 26.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s stock rose 0.97%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 143,201 shares with $19.87M value, down from 195,826 last quarter. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. now has $10.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 397,814 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.89 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

It closed at $41.01 lastly. It is down 9.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation for 143,126 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 476,430 shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Lp has 3.48% invested in the company for 77,906 shares. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Llc has invested 3.19% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.79 million shares.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires Geezeo – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Openness a Key Factor in Ascend Federal Credit Union’s Decision for Symitar – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) stake by 44,135 shares to 338,435 valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) stake by 16,875 shares and now owns 321,268 shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Sunday, March 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,567 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has 10,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.01% or 36,881 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 1,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cap International holds 0.05% or 809,745 shares in its portfolio. 7,058 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mgmt. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 7,958 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).