Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fabrinet (FN) by $23.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 41.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 443,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 634,774 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.66. About 203,390 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 186,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.85M, down from 197,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares to 330,480 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 157,012 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eam Llc accumulated 26,307 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% or 11,834 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc stated it has 3,011 shares. Wexford LP holds 0.16% or 36,500 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 226,051 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 0.11% or 13,444 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Dupont Cap Management holds 8,604 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 154,370 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,055 shares.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.84 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 10,897 shares to 167,512 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 110,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).