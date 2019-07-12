Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Position by $6.27 Million; Share Value Declined; As Ptc (PTC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 139,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 349,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 27,905 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.38M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 206,001 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 652,577 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 96,492 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 3,000 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Campbell & Communications Inv Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.68% stake. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,780 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 2.81% stake. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 171,283 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 99,666 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Moreover, Stephens Invest Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 15,181 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold LKFN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.59 million shares or 2.65% more from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 154,448 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 144,591 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 42,412 shares. Millennium Llc owns 32,502 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 284,146 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 13,644 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Management Group invested in 212,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stieven Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). D E Shaw & holds 0% or 14,500 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 12,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 70,454 shares. Sei invested in 2,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp owns 1,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 46,533 shares.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.75 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $387,913 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Gavin Michael E, worth $227,153 on Tuesday, February 5. DE BATTY JILL A also sold $166,672 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Tuesday, February 5. Steiner Jonathan P had sold 1,991 shares worth $89,974 on Wednesday, February 6.