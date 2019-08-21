Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Stake by $4.92 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.61 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 94,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 951,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 343,353 shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 30,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 761,732 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.08 million, down from 792,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares to 338,435 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $40.54 million for 8.59 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $943,427 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN bought $241,255 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) on Monday, April 29. 2,500 shares were bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III, worth $103,463. $21,640 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by Howell Laura Finley on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,047 shares to 19,031 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 102,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).