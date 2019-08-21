Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holding By $15.25 Million; Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Position

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)’s stock declined 5.16%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 107,009 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 127,416 last quarter. Bridge Bancorp Inc now has $544.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 8,996 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) stake by 35.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 242,669 shares with $27.79 million value, down from 376,469 last quarter. Grand Canyon Education Inc. now has $6.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 82,243 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C

Ejf Capital Llc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 794,546 shares to 818,319 valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) stake by 81,350 shares and now owns 104,317 shares. Smartfinancial Inc was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.33 million activity. Shares for $4.54 million were sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 21. $86,747 worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was bought by Lindenbaum Nathan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Parametric Ltd reported 0% stake. Sei Investments stated it has 11,136 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 29,842 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 30,797 shares. 5,117 are owned by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ajo Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Diamond Hill Cap Management Incorporated invested in 15,605 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 781,045 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 11,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 45,140 shares stake. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.21 million shares.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

