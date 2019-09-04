Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position by $15.85 Million; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose, Holder Coatue Management Has Cut Its Position by $71.70 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 512,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, down from 665,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 642,388 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 91.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 452,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 947,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19M, up from 494,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 101,692 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82,285 shares to 134,350 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,774 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,686 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 0% or 332 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 54 shares. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 43,472 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 13,523 shares. S&T State Bank Pa holds 1.29% or 163,034 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.79% or 947,231 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 1.52% or 62,840 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 44,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,732 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 12,712 shares to 26,619 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.