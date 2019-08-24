Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised Mks Instruments (MKSI) Position; AXA-UAP SA ORDINARY SHARES (AXAHF) Shorts Up By 16.12%

AXA-UAP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXAHF) had an increase of 16.12% in short interest. AXAHF’s SI was 162,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.12% from 140,200 shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 5 days are for AXA-UAP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXAHF)’s short sellers to cover AXAHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 9,900 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) stake by 49.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 85,325 shares as Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 256,295 shares with $23.85M value, up from 170,970 last quarter. Mks Instruments Inc. now has $4.12B valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.1. About 353,666 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $115 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 56.46% above currents $75.1 stock price. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) stake by 2,650 shares to 176,650 valued at $27.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) stake by 94,630 shares and now owns 951,688 shares. Tpi Composites Inc. was reduced too.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management, and Banking. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. The Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment products; and critical illness and permanent health insurance products for individual and commercial clients, as well as manages a book of reinsurance contracts of variable annuity guarantees.

