Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised Columbia Banking System (COLB) Holding by $737,600 as Stock Rose; Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Has Increased by $460,800

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 7.75 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 654,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41 million, up from 631,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 119,272 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 130,752 shares. Strs Ohio has 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 25,146 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 49,593 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 573,555 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 240,524 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.08% or 26,262 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.17 million shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Piedmont invested in 18,482 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0.06% or 1.75 million shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Stein Clint bought 143 shares worth $4,656. Lawson David C bought 173 shares worth $5,633.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares to 211,151 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,301 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 3.29M shares. Private Wealth holds 0.35% or 28,665 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.27% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 1.28 million shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp accumulated 822,100 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 2,142 shares. Jacobs And Communication Ca accumulated 16,080 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 13,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Assocs reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 14,090 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 41,270 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 184,508 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).