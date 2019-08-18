Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised By $737,600 Its Columbia Banking System (COLB) Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Cooper Cos (COO) Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 23,050 shares as Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s stock rose 3.27%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 654,895 shares with $21.41 million value, up from 631,845 last quarter. Columbia Banking System Inc. now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 266,607 shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 18.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 3,490 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 15,042 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 18,532 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $16.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $335.38. About 221,535 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 198,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 7.82M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Moreover, Madrona Services Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 11,611 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 106,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 17,012 shares. Jcsd Limited Company holds 1.04% or 43,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Cibc Asset Management reported 9,389 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.9% stake. Smith Graham And Company Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 243,551 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 113,024 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. 143 shares valued at $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO also bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares. $5,633 worth of stock was bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.53 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 14,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management has 1.59% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 12,640 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 219,034 shares stake. Element Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 9,943 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd accumulated 2,401 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 21,880 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 2,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 23,074 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc invested in 45,897 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 1,809 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 843 shares. Westfield Cap Co LP holds 1.15% or 511,047 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 67,784 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 23,500 shares to 113,650 valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 4,751 shares and now owns 7,251 shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was raised too.