Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised By $2.72 Million Its Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stake; Walker & Dunlop (WD) Shorts Up By 20.68%

Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) had an increase of 20.68% in short interest. WD’s SI was 314,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.68% from 260,700 shares previously. With 154,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD)’s short sellers to cover WD’s short positions. The SI to Walker & Dunlop Inc’s float is 1.09%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 7,171 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) stake by 15.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 55,500 shares as Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 410,140 shares with $20.14 million value, up from 354,640 last quarter. Standard Motor Products Inc. now has $979.28 million valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 19,093 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,788 activity. Another trade for 197 shares valued at $10,194 was bought by Bowers Alan J.

