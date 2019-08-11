Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holding by $4.85 Million as Share Value Rose; Cwh Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $3.70 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 82,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 134,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, down from 216,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 344,374 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,190 shares to 13,810 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 49,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nomura Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability owns 13,114 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 99,302 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 22,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 87,380 were accumulated by Counsel. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 22,102 shares in its portfolio. Eos Management Limited Partnership reported 50,000 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn accumulated 8.04% or 55.77M shares. Burney Communications accumulated 0.01% or 10,367 shares. 81,989 were accumulated by Wellington Shields & Limited Liability. Clarkston Partners has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adirondack Com holds 37,145 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 369,232 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For General Electric – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Undervalued By About $68 Billion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 23,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.09 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 800 shares. 45,898 are owned by Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De. Charles Schwab Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 464,429 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt owns 4.42% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 217,604 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 379,400 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 1,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 85,325 shares to 256,295 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS).