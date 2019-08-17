Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Neenah (NP) Position as Stock Price Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Holding in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $3.07 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 110,816 shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 907,829 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to About $170 Million in Cost Synergies by End of Fiscal 2022; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down after profits warning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 61,146 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 49,875 shares. Amer owns 12,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 30,585 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr stated it has 498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 5,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 3,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 3,405 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 811 shares. Brinker Inc reported 9,453 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 0% or 431 shares. 48,700 are owned by Td Asset Management. Copeland Mgmt Lc reported 184,163 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 129,647 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 212,745 shares to 633,790 shares, valued at $25.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.