Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake in Standard Motor Products (SMP) by $2.72 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Position by $23.39 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 91,438 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 150,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 152,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, down from 303,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.50 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

