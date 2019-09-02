Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding; Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Cut Visa (V) Stake By $34.48 Million

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 11.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp holds 1.73M shares with $270.72M value, down from 1.95M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $400.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) stake by 91.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 452,900 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 947,231 shares with $33.19M value, up from 494,331 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 288,925 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Company invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Telemus Lc stated it has 55,453 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 336,527 are owned by Dupont Mgmt. Advantage owns 520 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 23,739 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Company holds 57,268 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.63% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aravt Global Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 462,000 shares. Dodge Cox reported 3,600 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.03 million shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,580 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Choate Advsrs accumulated 2,366 shares. Sol Capital Management Co invested in 0.11% or 2,636 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 1.12% or 34,326 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.29% above currents $180.82 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 82,285 shares to 134,350 valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) stake by 139,354 shares and now owns 210,102 shares. Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) was reduced too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity. Khattar Jack A. had bought 7,200 shares worth $189,982.