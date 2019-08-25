Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Sony (SNE) Holding by $353,976 as Market Value Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 31,259 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.31M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 490.79 BLN YEN (+569.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 480.00 BLN YEN (-2.2 %); 19/03/2018 – DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES – NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – SONY ALREADY OWNS ABOUT 40% OF EMI, OPERATES THE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 27/04/2018 – Sony cashes in on content to score a record profit

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 75,372 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 11,974 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 78,427 shares. 1,000 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.02% or 4,669 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 6,763 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Connors Investor Services invested in 0.27% or 34,021 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,583 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 14,800 shares. Kennedy Inc holds 0.17% or 119,542 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 52,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Financial Bank Of America De owns 82,354 shares. 86 are owned by Advisory Services Network Ltd. Granahan Investment Inc Ma reported 0.3% stake.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares to 330,480 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 452,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

