Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding by $357,777

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 36,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 899,793 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.39M, up from 863,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 217,050 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.5. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.31 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,600 shares to 7,465 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 15,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc. by 493,750 shares to 822,065 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).