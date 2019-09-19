Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $335,610 as Share Value Declined; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding Held by Alpha Windward Llc

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 957,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.68 million, up from 947,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 589,701 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2355.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 29,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 1,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 4.19M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75,419 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $49.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 505,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,203 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,367 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.01% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.03 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 15,701 shares. 75,512 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 469 are held by First Interstate Retail Bank. Citigroup reported 52,063 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 86,581 shares. Mgmt Va invested in 1.74% or 190,290 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 49,485 shares. 1.05 million are held by Glenmede Trust Com Na.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio Ltd reported 0.91% stake. Tt Intl accumulated 333,953 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Harvest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 25,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 943,126 shares. Tcw Gru Inc Inc holds 1.46% or 6.15M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 34.83 million shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 35.10 million are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Utah Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 39,366 were reported by Advisory Service Lc. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 1.01M shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 82,900 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 266,245 shares. Nomura Holdg stated it has 240,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 1.76M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 13,223 shares to 398 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).