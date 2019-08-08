Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Mks Instruments (MKSI) by $7.94 Million as Share Price Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Iron Financial Cut Its Stake by $316,000

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 6.60M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 85,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 256,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 170,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 302,011 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 33,318 shares to 569,863 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.62M was made by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.13 million for 399.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 16,196 shares. 18 are held by Proffitt & Goodson. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,123 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Miracle Mile Ltd Com accumulated 46,309 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 268 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,091 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 18,221 shares. Cadinha Comm Limited Company accumulated 16,135 shares. Factory Mutual Company holds 0.11% or 58,600 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank accumulated 62,438 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Optimum Inv has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 1.86% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 63,900 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 94,630 shares to 951,688 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,350 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).