Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holding; Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Shorts Increased By 4.38%

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) had an increase of 4.38% in short interest. QTWO’s SI was 4.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.38% from 4.14M shares previously. With 474,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)’s short sellers to cover QTWO’s short positions. The SI to Q2 Holdings Inc’s float is 11.35%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.74. About 17,115 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) stake by 37.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 82,285 shares as Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)’s stock rose 24.43%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 134,350 shares with $8.01 million value, down from 216,635 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc. now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 6,036 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Omaha accumulated 30,576 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Services Automobile Association reported 11,266 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). American Int owns 41,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 183,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 7,050 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 91 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 33,640 shares. 15,400 were reported by Fil Limited. Inv Services Incorporated Wi holds 0.36% or 5,535 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.91M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) stake by 44,135 shares to 338,435 valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 23,050 shares and now owns 654,895 shares. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 7,462 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Alkeon Management Lc. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1.51M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 5,319 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 29,141 shares. Brown Capital Limited Company reported 3.17 million shares stake. Caxton Associate L P invested in 0.05% or 5,190 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 3.58M shares. State Street Corporation reported 876,579 shares. Stephens Investment Ltd Liability owns 730,215 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 34,606 shares. 61,730 are owned by California Employees Retirement. 8,772 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 124,076 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 212,468 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.80’s average target is 9.19% above currents $87.74 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 8.