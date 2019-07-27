Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $729,240; Stock Declined; Robotti Robert Has Decreased Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $371,540

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 101,766 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 657,658 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Secures $3 Million Chief Building Official Contract Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NV5 Awarded $50 Million Contract for Green Infrastructure Project Design by NYCDDC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Have MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested in 0% or 22 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 59,425 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Management reported 154,295 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Aqr Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,008 shares. Legal And General Group Public Llc reported 1,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 34,021 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc invested 3.16% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 819 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bbt Management Ltd Liability reported 0.34% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 86 are owned by Advisory Network Limited Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alphaone Svcs Llc reported 1.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Art Advsr reported 0.04% stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares to 310,823 shares, valued at $36.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.35M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 104,655 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 67 shares. Eqis Management reported 10,675 shares stake. Synovus Financial stated it has 331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 90,840 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 10.41 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 44,058 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communications accumulated 42,828 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.07M shares. 18,006 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Beaconlight Ltd Com has 9.78% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 112,912 shares. 2.31M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 345,333 shares.