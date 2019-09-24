Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Mks Instruments (MKSI) Position by $5.18 Million; Broderick Brian C Position in Disney (DIS) Increased as Stock Value Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 311,029 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus & has 21,533 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. 13,375 are held by Optimum Invest. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 120,380 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial stated it has 30,833 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fin Architects stated it has 11,874 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate owns 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,305 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,849 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,754 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement has 27,202 shares. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,725 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs reported 2.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,391 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Starts Walt Disney (DIS) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85 million for 27.40 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17,600 shares to 651,390 shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS).