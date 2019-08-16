Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Cut Tetra Tech (TTEK) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $328.28. About 1.38M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 82,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 134,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 216,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 70,750 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 78,850 shares to 444,693 shares, valued at $31.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enersys (ENS) Hit by Surging Costs and Business Challenges – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tetra Tech To Acquire WYG For UK And EU Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson (EMR) Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Legal And General Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Sei Investments has 71,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 16,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,040 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 10,000 are owned by Da Davidson &. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 742,016 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 255,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 3,912 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 77,291 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited reported 99,748 shares. Inv Serv Incorporated Wi has 0.36% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 5,535 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc stated it has 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Finance reported 2,040 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First In has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 10,835 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsr stated it has 2,042 shares. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept stated it has 3,020 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,263 shares. Gw Henssler And holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,484 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 100 shares. Coho Prtn Limited holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,513 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 117,784 shares or 0.3% of the stock. West Chester Cap Advsr invested in 1.47% or 1,848 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.47% or 5,361 shares. Cypress owns 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,539 shares. Lourd Cap Llc reported 1,981 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership holds 1% or 188,162 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.05 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.